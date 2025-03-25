COUNTDOWN: One week until registration begins for 2025 West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day!

One week from today – on Tuesday, April 1 – registration begins for this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day! The big day is Saturday, May 10 – always the second Saturday in May – and 2025 is the 20th anniversary edition; WSCGSD was founded in 2005, and WSB has coordinated it since 2008. Our standard reminder – WSCGSD is not one big sale at one site, but instead it’s sales of all sizes, all over the peninsula, depending on who decides to sign up for sale day! After we close registration (which will be open for just over three weeks), we build a map that’s published via WSB one week before sale day, accompanied by a printable list of all the sales, identified by number and address, with the short summaries that sellers provide when registering.

Official WSCGSD hours on May 10 are 9 am-3 pm; some sellers start early and/or end late – some add extra day(s)! – so if you’re having a sale, be sure to include that information with your registration (there’s a place on the form). Once the form is open and ready to go on April 1, we’ll announce that here. We’re looking forward as always to the biggest “person-to-person recycling” day of the year!