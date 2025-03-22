CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle High School cheer teams win All-State championships

Congratulations to the West Seattle High School Cheer Squad – member Alice Herron sends the photo and news that their teams won Washington State Cheer Coaches Association championships today!

We competed today at the WSCCA All-State competition and both teams from WSHS won first place!

In All-Girl Intermediate Stunt, Alice Herron, Ava Murray, Sophie McNamara, Amaya Stagi came in first for their division!

In Coed Advanced Stunt, Christiano Solis, Mia Casillas, Sadie Stover, Eva Tatman came in first for their division!

Both are coached by Nadine Nguyen at WSHS.