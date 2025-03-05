BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: BECU sets date for Roxbury Safeway closure

When we noted last week that BECU (WSB sponsor) had opened its new White Center branch on the ground floor of the Elevation 16 mixed-use building at 16th SW and SW 107th, BECU would not confirm that its Roxbury Safeway mini-branch would close as a result. Today, however, the credit union told customers in an email update that the Roxbury Safeway location will indeed close, as of May 31. After a reader tip about that, we checked with BECU, and a spokesperson confirmed:

Our Roxbury location will close at close-of-business on May 31, and we’ll be moving all services to our new White Center location. The team members from our Roxbury location will still be available to help members with their financial needs at the White Center location. With the new, larger location, we are able to offer expanded services including free, in-person seminars (registration now open) with our Financial Health team on topics such as budgeting, debt reduction, and understanding credit scores.

They’ve also finalized plans for their grand-opening celebration on March 19 from 3-5 pm; the event will include speeches at 3:30 pm and a ribboncutting around 3:50.