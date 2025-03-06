BIZNOTE: Artist and Muse Salon celebrates milestone anniversary, after opening ‘against all odds’

Getting to five years is a big achievement for a small business. Here’s the announcement we received from Artist and Muse Salon proprietor Keri Slaughter:

Artist and Muse Salon is turning “5”!

We opened our salon against all odds. Opening March 3rd of 2020, we were quickly shut down for the pandemic! Needless to say… we never got to have a proper grand opening. We not only survived, we have grown into a thriving business with the most wonderful staff and we owe it to our amazing community! Thank you for taking a chance with us!

If you’ve never been in… now is your chance to check us out! Come into Artist and Muse Salon on Friday, March 7th or Saturday the 8th, from 9 AM-5 PM. All of our products will be 20% off! We will have a gift with purchase and some incredible door prizes!! Hope to see you there!