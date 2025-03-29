ALSO TONIGHT: New TV pilot written and directed by West Seattle women gets film-festival showcase downtown

In addition to what’s on our West Seattle list for today/tonight, here’s an event downtown with West Seattleites in the spotlight! From Heather Pilder Olson:

We wanted to let you know about a new TV pilot written and produced by West Seattle women! It’s called A Broad Abroad and it’s a comedy about the making of a travel show. It’s Rick Steves’ Europe meets Waiting for Guffman, with an irreverent female host.

A Broad Abroad is a broad comedy. Former A-list actress Vera takes a D-list job as a travel show host to resurrect her career after a public fall from grace. But while shooting the pilot in Italy, her irresponsible nepo-baby director is arrested, and Vera must step in to save the show, her job, and her budding romance with her cameraman.

Written and produced by Heather Pilder Olson, starring and produced by Angela DiMarco, two West Seattle women! Directed by Debra Pralle, this pilot was filmed in Italy in 2023 and has been making the rounds at film festivals in the US and abroad. Our dream is to turn it into an episodic TV series.

We have a special screening coming up at the Post Alley Film Festival in Seattle on March 29 (tonight). Hope you can join us for a good laugh! You can view the trailer here.

Screening and ticket information here: siff.net/cinema/in-theaters/post-alley-film-festival-x39141