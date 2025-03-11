Admiral and Fauntleroy gatherings, South Seattle College open house, ferry-dock briefing, more for your Tuesday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Another busy Tuesday – here are the highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-timer.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Two-part program: Students of the Month, and ShelterBox.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE OPEN HOUSE: 3:30-6:30 pm, visit South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) and discover the possibilities it offers for your education, whether you’re interested in a single class or a full degree – details in our calendar listing.

(Thanks to Amy for photo of Mallie and Lillian from Troop 44443 outside Husky Deli last weekend)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today, after school, but this is the last week! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD COMMITTEE SPECIAL MEETING: 4 pm, the board’s Executive Committee holds a special meeting regarding the CEO search and may announce its recommendation. The agenda document includes info on commenting, before or during the meeting, and how to watch, in person or online.

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY DOCK PROJECT BRIEFING: As the online open house about the project continues, Washington State Ferries plans an online presentation 6-8 pm tonight – register here to get the link.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), community welcome.

ENTREPRENEURIAL WOMEN MEETUP: 6-8 pm monthly meetup at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

FREE DANCE LESSON: Tonight’s free! At the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), Westside Dance with Dean:

Tuesdays, March 11 – April 15, 2025

Swing 1: Intro to East Coast Swing 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Swing 2: Dancing to the Blues (a traveling dance) 7:45 – 8:45 p.m. Brush up on your dance skills with our next six-week dance series. Instructor Dean Paton leads these live partner-dance classes in Swing 1 & 2. No partner is necessary, both singles and couples are welcome. First week (March 11th) is free, so come and try it out. Join the fun and meet others in the community!

More information here.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: Come find out what’s up in your neighborhood! 7 pm gathering at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), all welcome – here’s the agenda preview.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

