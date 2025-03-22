About the emergency response at Seacrest

The photo is from Dave, who was first to report an emergency response at Seacrest around 11:15 am today. We’ve since confirmed that it involved a diver, but he was already at the surface when he suffered a medical problem, so it was not dispatched as a “water rescue.” SFD spokesperson Kaila Lafferty tells WSB, “Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Harbor Ave SW for a report of a diver onshore having a medical emergency. The diver had been doing exercises in the water prior to the incident. Crews treated an approximately 54-year-old male in critical condition. The patient was transported to the hospital by medics.”