What’s happening at the West Seattle Junction’s hardware store is more than a name change

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

The store that was “Junction True Value” for so long isn’t any more.

You might already be aware of that; four months have passed since the initial announcement.

The signage, however, hasn’t changed … yet.

“We’re waiting for the city to give us a permit,” says third-generation owner Bruce Davis, with a touch of mild exasperation. “Two and a half months, just to change a sign.”

Well, two signs. Junction Hardware, with Ace beneath it. That’s the name of the co-op that Junction Hardware is part of now. Here’s a rendering of the new signage:

But the sign isn’t what customers are asking about most, Davis says. The number one question: “Are you closing?”

Most definitely not.

But changing, yes, and in positive ways, Davis explains.

For one, returning to affiliation with a co-op, which True Value ceased being after it was sold to a private-equity firm. (Davis says he voted against the sale and was surprised to be on the losing end.) Ace has a more dynamic web presence, too, which means more features they can offer to customers – delivery, for example.

For in-person shoppers, you’ll see “new assortments of merchandise.” Love to grill? You’ll find a bigger stock of equipment – Green Egg, Traeger, Blackstone, and of course Weber. YETI coolers, too. Looking for tools? “More emphasis on big power-tool names.” And more steel products. “Ace is pretty big into the brand names. … Some brand names will be changing. Our private-label brands will change.” Ace also offers a handyman service, he notes.

Plus: “We’re going to do an interior remodel … we’re going to change the register area a bit … But we’re not getting rid of anything major.” They’ll configure the register area so there’s one line for the four cashiers. No self-checkout: “They’ll all be live people,” Davis assures us. The ownership is the same, the hours are the same, the staffing – about 30 people work at the store – is the same. Well, they’re a little short-staffed, he says, after “a couple people retired” with 30 to 40 years’ experience.

Again, the name is changing. And behind the scenes, it’s “kind of a big culture shift … we’re having to learn a lot of things. … We’re progressing through it one step at a time; there’s a lot of training to go through.” Returning to a co-op is good for his store, Davis adds, as it means member stores get to share in profits. “We’re happy to be back in a co-op again.”

And once the internal remodel is done and the external signage is up, they’ll celebrate. “It’s going to be great when we get this all integrated and done!” Look for that sometime in April. “There’s a lot of work between here and there.”