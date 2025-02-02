WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: School changes for Monday

The second wave of snow showers was even shorter than the first, but some nearby areas are experiencing – and/or expecting – weather wintry enough that they’ve announced school changes for Monday. Here’s what we have so far:

HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The district that includes White Center and points south will start 2 hours late on Monday. Full details here.

VASHON ISLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS: The district with hundreds of students from West Seattle will start 1 1/2 hours late on Monday.

SUMMIT ATLAS: We haven’t reached the school to confirm this yet but a parent says the charter middle/high school in Arbor Heights is starting 2 hours late on Monday.

