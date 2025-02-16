WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 16 possibilities!

(West Seattle as seen from the Space Needle – photo by James Bratsanos)

The WSB West Seattle Event Calendar has these possibilities for your Sunday:

SKI SHUTTLE: Shuttle to Crystal Mountain now picks up at 7:15 am Sundays at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Special time and place for today’s run – meet at 11:30 am at The Good Society as part of the brewpub’s 5th-anniversary celebration. (California/Lander)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) and beverages, flowers, cheese, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

206 MAKERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, at Jet City Labs (4547 California SW):

Another opportunity to support local artisans & entrepreneurs offering handcrafted goods, artisanal products, and more.

Admission: Free

More Info: jetcitylabs.com/event/206-makers-market-third-sunday

Happens every 3rd Sunday of the month

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

DONATION DRIVE: At Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) – look for the dropoff bin:

Alki UCC Donations Drive Sunday, February 16

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front Courtyard This month’s priority: Food/Blankets/Outdoor Clothing Alki UCC is sharing all we collect with the American Legion Shelter and Camp Second Chance. We also welcome socks, hats, gloves, long johns, hygiene products, men’s work clothing and outdoor gear. Donations are also distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

PLAY CRIBBAGE! 2 pm Sundays at the West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), “fast-paced for more-advanced players,” nonmembers welcome too.

KAVON SAMADI: Performing at Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th) in White Center, 2 pm, $10 cover, 21+.

JAZZ AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), enjoy the Theo McGaughey Jazz Trio. No cover, all ages.

‘COVENANT’ MATINEE: Second matinée for ArtsWest‘s new play, 3 pm, get ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

ANNIVERSARY TRIVIA: 3 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander) as part of their 5th-anniversary celebration.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, 6 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Doors 7, music 7:30, as Dennis James plays The Mighty Wurlitzer – details and ticket link are in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday nights feature music with the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!