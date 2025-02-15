WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY! 29 things to know

(Photo by James Bratsanos from a recent morning)

Here are notes for your Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (also meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

GRIEFSHARE: If you have lost someone close to you, this is for you. Second week of 13-week series today, 10:30 am, Grace Church (10323 28th SW).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), meant for kids 0-5.

WASHINGTON STATE BLACK LEGACY INSTITUTE: Open 11 am-6 pm so you can see the Black History Month art exhibit at the new history institution headquartered at 2656 42nd SW.

CHOCOLATE BEER WEEK: That’s what The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) is all about right now!

FAMILY READING TIME: Canceled again today because Paper Boat Booksellers is moving.

(WSB photo from Feather in the Wind, during Thursday’s West Seattle Art Walk)

ARTISTS’ GROUP SHOW: Last of three days for five artists’show/sale “Feather in the Wind,” upstairs annex at Alki Arts (6030 California SW), noon-6 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: At 12:30 pm, the Chief Sealth IHS boys play at and against Renton HS (400 S. 2nd); the West Seattle HS girls play at and against Mercer Island HS (9100 SE 42nd) at 3 pm; the WSHS boys play at and against Roosevelt HS (1419 NE 66th) at 7 pm.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

SAUNA & SOUNDS: PNW Mobile Spa brings their portable sauna to Future Primitive in White Center (9832 14th SW), 1-9 pm, with live music 3-7 pm – more info and ticketing link in our calendar listing.

HAND-BUILD CLAY ANIMALS: 1-3 pm class at The Clay Cauldron with Kirsten. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: Walk-in clinic at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW), 3-5 pm.

FOR FAMILIES WITH BABIES: 3-4:30 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) – Pre-Crawlers Motor Skills Play Group.

THE GOOD SOCIETY TURNS 5: Special feature of the anniversary weekend today – smash-burger pop-up 4-7 pm. (California/Lander)

ROLLER DERBY: 5 pm, The Heartbreak Brawl: Rainier Roller Riot v. South Sound Roller Derby at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW) – online tickets are sold out.

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: Roo Forrest and Friends play “an eclectic mix of originals and covers” 6-8 pm at the coffeehouse (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 6 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

(Cast members of ‘Covenant,’ photo courtesy ArtsWest)

SECOND WEEKEND FOR ‘COVENANT’: See the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW) at 7:30 pm; get tickets online here.

LIVE AT KENYON HALL: Joseph Giant performs at his record-release party at 7:30 pm, featuring Brent Carpenter; tickets here. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: “All-female power-rock show” with Full Ripley, Kills Across the River, Loud Motor, with special guest Bart Cameron, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Starting at 9 pm, catch Lefto & Supreme La Rock. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing starts at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

West Seattle event coming up? If the community’s welcome, your event is welcome to be listed on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!