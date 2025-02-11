WEST SEATTLE PARKS: Three disabled-parking spaces removed in Lincoln Park’s south lot

(WSB photo)

The south lot at Lincoln Park has three fewer disabled-parking spaces. Randy noticed the removal recently and brought it to our attention, noting that they visit the park three times a week to walk but couldn’t find a space after what was a row of five disabled spaces was reduced to two, the others converted to non-restricted parking. Here’s how it looked pre-removal, via a Google Street View image dated November 2022:

Now, as shown above, three spaces are gone, with markings painted over:

(Photo sent by Randy)

We asked Seattle Parks about the removal, and a spokesperson explained that the now-removed spots were “temporary” – though as shown above they’ve been there for at least two years:

We removed the temporary spots after receiving complaints the spaces were missing the adjacent aisle striping and because they did not fully meet ADA standards. These were installed during the pandemic and provided the only spots open for accessible parking at the time. We have four additional Accessible Stalls provided at the lower beach area.The minimum per the ADA standards is 3 for parking facilities of 61 – 75 parking spaces and we have two with the upper and four at the lower, so six total which is double the required number.

Parks provided this aerial view of the two parking areas it’s referring to:

If you’re not familiar with Lincoln Park parking, that’s a relatively steep, though short, driveway between the south lot and the spaces by the south end of the beach.