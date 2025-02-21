West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Sonata; ‘weird’ theft

February 21, 2025 2:02 pm
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN CAR: The report is from Jennifer:

Our car was stolen sometime between yesterday evening and noon today:

2015 red Hyundai Sonata
License # AVJ9617

Police report #: 25-48424

We’re off 34th and Morgan in High Point.

If you find it, call 911.

‘WEIRD’ THEFT: The video and report are from Kristy:

My front garden is inches from the sidewalk on California/Charlestown so I’ve grown kinda used to kids and weirdos messing with my stuff, but I had a weird visitor at 5:20 this morning. He took a trash can full of garden waste, so nothing really worth anything to me, but I have not seen someone on our cameras who looked this ready to burglarize. Just wanted to send this over in case anyone else is reporting seeing this dude.

