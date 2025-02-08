WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: South Delridge gunfire investigation

Police found evidence of gunfire in South Delridge after 911 reports about it around 7:40 pm, according to emergency-radio archives. No injuries reported so far. Police found shell casings near 21st/Barton, and an empty gray Kia Avalon – left running – with bullet damage. Witnesses told them the people responsible for the gunfire left the scene in a car, but no consistent description; dispatch later reported the person who had been driving the Avalon called in to say they’d left it after getting shot at. Barton was blocked off for a while as police looked for other evidence, but it’s reopened now.