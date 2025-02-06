WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Restaurant burglars steal eggs; mail-theft victims get alert

Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BURGLARS STEAL EGGS: The security-camera image is from from a burglary early Wednesday at Luna Park Café. Two people in that van stole boxes of food from a refrigerated shed on the site at 2918 SW Avalon Way. The police-report narrative mentions only “boxes of produce” but café founder John Bennett, who provided the images, says the stolen items included “a couple cases” of eggs, which are priced at a premium these days.The narrative also says that when a café employee showed up after an alert from the security system, the burglars returned, but quickly left. Police say they got the call around 4:40 am. If you have any information on the burglary, the incident number is 25-033137.

MAIL-THEFT ALERT: Back on Tuesday, we published a short report from a reader whose USPS letter carrier had told them that mail trucks were broken into. Today, another reader sent us this notice they’d received in their mailbox:

The reader who received that notice lives in the 4700 block of 49th SW; the person who heard about it from their carrier is in the 4800 block of Beach Drive. Anyone else get a theft alert?