WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Holy Rosary Church bus stolen

If you see Holy Rosary Catholic Church‘s bus sometime soon, it’s not on a church outing – it was stolen early today. Here’s the report and photo sent to us:

(Image from Google Maps)

Early this morning (Sunday, February 23), the Holy Rosary Church bus was stolen while parked on 42nd Ave SW. We do have surveillance video and have contacted the Seattle Police Department … The bus has been used for multiple activities – transporting parishioners who do not drive to Mass, senior outing events, some school activities, and for many years to transport homeless women to our shelter until that was closed during Covid.

Other info

– 2015 Ford E-350 Micro Bird bus

– WA license C52784N

– Color white with “Holy Rosary Catholic Church” lettering on sides and back of bus

We are hoping one of your readers has seen the bus since it was stolen and can provide information on its whereabouts.