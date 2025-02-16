WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Beach Drive burglary arrest

(Reader photo)

3:40 PM: Thanks for the tips and photo. Police converged on a house in the 4800 block of Beach Drive around 2:30 pm after a report of a suspected burglary in progress. They confirmed the house had been broken into – no one was home at the time – and arrested a man they found on the property. No other details so far. The 38-year-old suspect was reported by dispatch to have at least one warrant, for a misdemeanor case in Snohomish County.

6:53 PM: The suspect has been booked into the King County Jail, the roster shows.