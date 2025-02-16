West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Beach Drive burglary arrest

February 16, 2025 3:40 pm
3:40 PM: Thanks for the tips and photo. Police converged on a house in the 4800 block of Beach Drive around 2:30 pm after a report of a suspected burglary in progress. They confirmed the house had been broken into – no one was home at the time – and arrested a man they found on the property. No other details so far. The 38-year-old suspect was reported by dispatch to have at least one warrant, for a misdemeanor case in Snohomish County.

6:53 PM: The suspect has been booked into the King County Jail, the roster shows.

  • Herongrrrl February 16, 2025 (5:53 pm)
    Hm…I noticed a blue pickup skulking around the 4500 block about an hour earlier and wondered if the driver (who I could not see) was casing the area.

  • Shadowtripper February 16, 2025 (7:22 pm)
    We were walking past the house on opposite side of street as alarm was sounding.  There were 2 patrol cars there speaking to woman on sidewalk. Within 5-6 minutes another 4 patrol cars arrived.  Response was quick!

    • WSB February 16, 2025 (7:33 pm)
      That’s because it was reported as an *in-progress* burglary … burglar inside when call was made.

  • Shadowtripper February 16, 2025 (7:27 pm)
    5 star response by police.  Thank you! 

  • Seattlite February 16, 2025 (7:59 pm)
    Great work SPD!

  • Candice February 17, 2025 (8:51 am)
    Amazing work Seattle Police. Wonderful response and they got him! Thank you!!! ♥️

