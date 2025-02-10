WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 more gunfire incidents; gun arrest; failed robbery attempts

SPD released a sheaf of summaries late Sunday, covering the past several days. Here are four incidents we hadn’t previously reported:

NORTH DELRIDGE GUNFIRE: Around 5:30 pm Friday, after callers reported suspected gunfire near 26th/Brandon, police found unspecified “evidence in a nearby park,” and bullet damage to a tree.

SOUTH HIGHLAND PARK GUNFIRE: Around 4:30 am Wednesday, after callers reported suspected gunfire and three people on the run, police found unspecified “evidence” at 16th/Kenyon – though the ground was covered in snow.

GUN ARREST: Police checking out an “illegally parked” car in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue SW at 11:19 pm Thursday found two people insiede and one gun in the console. The vehicle’s occupants did not have a concealed-pistol license for the gun, described as a “Glock 19 loaded with 10 rounds.” One occupant, 19, was booked into jail for unlawfully carrying a pistol (a misdemeanor).

FAILED ROBBERY ATTEMPTS: SPD believes two incidents early Friday are related. At 12:17 am, two people went into the Chevron station/minimart at Admiral/41st; one ran behind the counter, demanded money, then hit the clerk, who police say “squared up” against him, at which time both robbers left. Their car is described as a black or dark gray Hyundai Tucson. Police think the would-be robber who hit that clerk went into the 35th/Avalon 7-11 with a mask, gloves, and gun, but saw the clerk hit the holdup-alarm button, and bolted. Fingerprint evidence was obtained.