West Seattle Book Club, 3010 Avalon design review, Skylark benefit, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo sent by Lara, whose son created this)

Hard to predict what the weather will do in the hours ahead, so we’re going ahead with the list of scheduled events – please let us know of any changes/cancellations. Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TOUR RESCHEDULED: It was set for today but instead has been moved to 9 am next Thursday, February 13. (Fairmount Park Elementary and Concord International Elementary had open houses scheduled tonight and we’re waiting to hear if they’re postponed too.)

CIRCA ANNIVERSARY: As noted here last night, the Admiral District restaurant (a WSB sponsor) is celebrating its 27th birthday today/tonight with some specials and extras. (2605 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LIBRARIES START LATE: Seattle Public Library branches will open at noon today.

GOLF COURSE CLOSURE & OTHER SEATTLE PARKS CHANGES: See this roundup.

CENTER FOR ACTIVE LIVING CLOSED: That means activities and classes are canceled for today/tonight.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Vandalz Taqueria.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also a regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

DESIGN REVIEW, ONLINE: The second and likely final review meeting for 3010 SW Avalon Way, proposed for 86 apartments, is at 5 pm, online. The meeting includes time for public comment. Our latest preview has attendance info.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s warm, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

BENEFIT FOR THE SKYLARK: “Music Is Life,” raising money for and at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) as its light-rail move looms, doors at 6 pm, music at 7 pm – with Chuck Ratcliff and Swinson & The Expedition. $20 suggested donation.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: One night, multiple venues, you choose whichever you prefer and bring whatever book(s) you want, 7 pm – this month’s locations are in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

OPENING NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: “Covenant” starts its run, 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ MisterXBubbles & Waxvillain, starting at 8:30 pm.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Also – looking ahead – are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!