West Seattle Book Club, 3010 Avalon design review, Skylark benefit, more for your West Seattle Thursday

February 6, 2025 11:05 am
(Photo sent by Lara, whose son created this)

Hard to predict what the weather will do in the hours ahead, so we’re going ahead with the list of scheduled events – please let us know of any changes/cancellations. Here’s our list of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TOUR RESCHEDULED: It was set for today but instead has been moved to 9 am next Thursday, February 13. (Fairmount Park Elementary and Concord International Elementary had open houses scheduled tonight and we’re waiting to hear if they’re postponed too.)

CIRCA ANNIVERSARY: As noted here last night, the Admiral District restaurant (a WSB sponsor) is celebrating its 27th birthday today/tonight with some specials and extras. (2605 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LIBRARIES START LATE: Seattle Public Library branches will open at noon today.

GOLF COURSE CLOSURE & OTHER SEATTLE PARKS CHANGES: See this roundup.

CENTER FOR ACTIVE LIVING CLOSED: That means activities and classes are canceled for today/tonight.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Vandalz Taqueria.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also a regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

DESIGN REVIEW, ONLINE: The second and likely final review meeting for 3010 SW Avalon Way, proposed for 86 apartments, is at 5 pm, online. The meeting includes time for public comment. Our latest preview has attendance info.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s warm, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

BENEFIT FOR THE SKYLARK: “Music Is Life,” raising money for and at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) as its light-rail move looms, doors at 6 pm, music at 7 pm – with Chuck Ratcliff and Swinson & The Expedition. $20 suggested donation.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy – details in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: One night, multiple venues, you choose whichever you prefer and bring whatever book(s) you want, 7 pm – this month’s locations are in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

OPENING NIGHT AT ARTSWEST: “Covenant” starts its run, 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ MisterXBubbles & Waxvillain, starting at 8:30 pm.

Are we missing anything for today/tonight? Also – looking ahead – are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

  • Sukie February 6, 2025 (11:21 am)
    I received word from staff at Gatewood that Madison is postponing tonight’s open house and the new date is TBD.

