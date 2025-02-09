WEEK AHEAD: Curious about the state of real estate? West Seattle Realty promises ‘straight talk’ conversation Wednesday

If you’re home-shopping or have another reason for interest in the real estate market – you can get “straight talk” about the state of local real estate this year by visiting West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this Wednesday night (February 12) event:

The new year always has everyone asking “how’s the market?” It’s an important question and one that is usually coming into focus about now. For years we’ve quipped that the beginning of the real estate season usually coincides with the conclusion of football. Well, this weekend is the Super Bowl, and the market is poised to do its usual thing, which is to take off! We’re hosting an open house and inviting the West Seattle Community to join us for the conversation

Wednesday’s event starts at 6 pm; get a preview here. As noted there, the WSR crew also plans to address some unique local factors including light rail and the city’s rezoning proposals.