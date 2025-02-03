WEDNESDAY: Your chance to speak at City Council’s public hearing on proposed rezoning and other Comprehensive Plan changes

If you have something to say about the proposed city rezoning plan and other components of the Comprehensive Plan Update, Wednesday night brings the City Council‘s major public hearing about it. Various groups around the city have gone public with support and opposition, but this is the one night that councilmembers are convening to listen to as many individuals as want to speak. You can either go to City Hall to comment in person, or sign up to do it online; the agenda explains how. The hearing starts at 5 pm Wednesday (February 5); here’s the official notice, with a summary of what the city considers the plan’s toplines. You can find both the full proposed plan and its Environmental Impact Statement linked from this page.