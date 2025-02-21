Warmer weather means Westside Neighbors Shelter will soon end overnight operations

We just might have seen the last of this season’s subfreezing temperatures. That means emergency overnight operations can stop down at West Seattle’s only shelter. We just received this announcement from shelter operator Keith Hughes:

The time has come for me to embrace reality that the “Cold Weather” is over, and it is time to close the Cold Weather Overnight Shelter.

We have been open since the first week of November 2024, and in that time have provided 5,800 beds, over 11,000 meals, and over 9,000 items of clothing. Sunday, February 23, will be the last night of overnight stays at the Westside Neighbors Shelter, unless the weather takes a drastic turn.

We will continue to operate the Morning Warm-Up Center from 7 am till 11 am every day, including a healthy hot breakfast every morning at 8:30 am.

My sincere thanks to the citizens of West Seattle for generously supporting this effort, and giving me the peace of mind to know that when I ask, they will answer.