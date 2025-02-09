VIDEO: West Seattle HS softball team scores big with annual clinics for younger players

(WSB video/photos)

Air: A few degrees above freezing. Hearts: Warm. That was the situation on the upper field at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this morning, as West Seattle High School softball players led their annual preseason clinic for younger players, ages 7-13. First session was for the youngest participants, ending with a spirited round of base-running (as also shown in our video above):

The players instructed their students in other skills including hitting and throwing. Each of the two groups had takers for every spot – more than 30 per session:

Along with opportunities to practice coaching and mentoring skills, the clinics were fundraisers for the team. Every participant got this special T-shirt:

The clinics were originally organized four seasons ago by player Kamil Ygnacio, who has since graduated – her sister Kaila Ygnacio took the ball and ran with it:

So have newer players’ parents, so the clinics will carry on even as the roster changes over the years. This year’s group stopped down for a players-only group photo while awaiting the next group’s arrival:

They’ll be starting play in less than a month – spring sports start in early March.