If you saw that tow-truck parade today (commenter ltmmgm did), here’s what it was about: A tribute to Stan Bradley, longtime owner of Stan’s Mt. View Towing in South Delridge, whose memorial service was today (here’s the obituary we published last month). The video was sent by his son-in-law, John Bennett, who also shared this photo of “Stan in his first tow truck”:

Mr. Bradley died in December at age 79.