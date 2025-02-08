VIDEO: Mayor visits West Seattle for Lunar New Year festival at Seattle Chinese Garden

(WSB video/photos)

The Seattle Chinese Garden‘s Lunar New Year festival today not only had a lion-dance “workshop” and children’s crafts…

… it also had a visit from Mayor Bruce Harrell, who spoke for five minutes, preceding a proclamation with a spirited defense of diversity, equity, and inclusion, currently under federal siege:

As the mayor pointed out, north-end City Councilmember Dan Strauss – who has visited Seattle’s Chinese sister city Chongqing, home to the garden’s stylistic inspiration – was also at the festival, which offered music and games as well. The garden’s regular visiting hours are here.