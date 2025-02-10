UPDATED LIST: Seattle Public Schools open houses and tours in West Seattle

Last week’s weather led to cancellations/postponements of some of the Seattle Public Schools open houses and tours that were on the list we published recently, after hearing SPS hadn’t kept its own list this year. But now there are new dates, so we’ve made a new list of everything we know of that’s now yet to come:

LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 (5950 Delridge Way SW): Some new dates/times on the list:

Tuesday, February 11th @ 9:05 am — Elementary School Tour

Tuesday, February 11th @ 10:30 am – Middle School Tour

Thursday, February 13th @ 9:05 am – Elementary School Tour

Thursday, February 13th @ 10:30 am – Middle School Tour

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, February 13th @ 6:00 PM

MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Thursday, February 13th @ 6:45 PM

Thursday, February 27th @ 9:05 am – Elementary Tour

Thursday, February 27th @ 10:30 am – Middle School Tour

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY (4320 SW Myrtle): Tours as originally scheduled:

Wednesday, February 12: Tours at 8:15 am and 6:30 pm

ROXHILL ELEMENTARY (7740 34th SW): Tour rescheduled from last Thursday:

Thursday, February 13 @ 9:00 am

CONCORD INTERNATIONAL ELEMENTARY (723 S. Concord, South Park): Rescheduled from last Thursday:

Thursday, February 13 @ 5-7 pm, open house with program demonstrations

FAIRMOUNT PARK ELEMENTARY (3800 SW Findlay): Tour for incoming kindergarteners, as originally scheduled:

Tuesday, February 25 @ 5 pm

Anything to add/change? Please let us know – thank you!