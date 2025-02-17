TUESDAY: Transit safety, levy spending @ Councilmember Rob Saka’s Transportation Committee

Since this’ll start before we publish tomorrow morning’s daily event list, we’re mentioning it tonight: 9:30 am tomorrow (Tuesday, February 18), the City Council’s Transportation Committee – chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka – takes on two big topics: Transit safety – with a multi-agency/department roundtable – and the transportation levy’s spending plan for this year. We reported toplines of the latter here, after a media briefing last month. You can see the presentations for both, and get information on how to comment to the committee if you want to, via the agenda. The meeting will be viewable on Seattle Channel.