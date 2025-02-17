West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

42℉

TUESDAY: Transit safety, levy spending @ Councilmember Rob Saka's Transportation Committee

February 17, 2025 5:45 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Safety | Transportation | West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Since this’ll start before we publish tomorrow morning’s daily event list, we’re mentioning it tonight: 9:30 am tomorrow (Tuesday, February 18), the City Council’s Transportation Committee – chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka – takes on two big topics: Transit safety – with a multi-agency/department roundtable – and the transportation levy’s spending plan for this year. We reported toplines of the latter here, after a media briefing last month. You can see the presentations for both, and get information on how to comment to the committee if you want to, via the agenda. The meeting will be viewable on Seattle Channel.

2 Replies to "TUESDAY: Transit safety, levy spending @ Councilmember Rob Saka's Transportation Committee"

  • Rob February 17, 2025 (6:54 pm)
     Hey saka how about something simple like  paint the lines on the road so we can see them when it’s raining. More so during winter when it’s dark out all the time.  

  • Amy February 17, 2025 (8:02 pm)
    Rob how about spending tax payer money on something for most people, not just yourself. 

