TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Potentially stormy Monday

6:00 AM: Good morning – it’s Monday, February 24, 2025. School is now back in session for everyone, including those who were out on mid-winter break last week.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

This afternoon through tomorrow morning, we’ll be under a Wind Advisory alert, with strong southerly gusts possible. Otherwise, the forecast is for on-and-off rain, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:58 am and 5:47 pm.

ROAD-WORK NOTE

Friday, readers reported the Admiral Way Bridge traffic lanes had shifted again. Then by Sunday morning (photo above), the bridge had fully reopened. We’re still waiting to hear from SDOT on whether that’s the end of all top-side work in the seismic-strengthening project.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Also on a regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V serving as the “bonus boat.”

CLOSURE REMINDER

-As noted here, the Highway 99 tunnel will close overnight tonight into tomorrow morning (2/21-22) for maintenance work.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!