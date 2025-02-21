TRAFFIC ALERT: Two poles down after collision off Avalon Way

The traffic effects haven’t been fully described by radio – aside from “slowing both directions” – but if you’re traveling Avalon Way near the bridge soon, be aware there’s a collision response involving two downed utility poles, and downed power lines from at least one of them. This is at Bradford/Avalon/30th; the poles are said to be on Bradford, on the west side of the intersection, reported to have been taken out by a vehicle rolling off a flatbed truck. No injuries reported so far.