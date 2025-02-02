THINK SPRING! UW beach-volleyball team returning to Alki

(April 2024 WSB photo)

If you need an excuse to think about spring on this semi-snowy Sunday, here’s one: The University of Washington beach-volleyball team’s 2025 schedule has been announced, and it includes two events at Alki Beach: A doubleheader on Saturday, March 22, against Portland and Northwest University, and a tournament Friday and Saturday, April 11-12 – the Husky Invitational, hosting Long Beach State, FIU, and Oregon. You can see the full schedule here. This year marks nine years since UW played what was billed as its first-ever home match at Alki.