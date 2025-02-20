Theater, music, walking, running, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Great Blue Heron by Fauntleroy ferry dock – photo by Justin Roberson)

Mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the highlight list for today/tonight (are we missing anything? please let us know!):

POSTSEASON SPORTS: No on-peninsula events, but of note: State competition starts for the West Seattle HS boys’ swim/dive team … 6:15 pm, the Chief Sealth IHS boys’ basketball team plays a district-tournament game at and vs. Lindbergh HS … 7 pm, the Chief Sealth girls’ basketball team plays a district-tournament game at and vs. Cedarcrest HS.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Swagg-n-Wagon.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And then, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s warm, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run starts at Future Primitive Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

NO ACC MEETING: As noted here last night, the Alki Community Council has canceled this month’s meeting.

‘COVENANT’ AT ARTSWEST: “Covenant” starts its third weekend, 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Wizdumb, starting at 8 pm.

