The West Seattle Wednesday list, with more marvelous moonset views

(Photo by Dan Ciske)

Thanks to everyone who sent photos of today’s moonset! We’ve interspersed a few with our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT CANCELED: No reading time today because the shop is closed for its move to The Junction (where the shop hopes to open next week).

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES MEETING: Noon, online systemwide community meeting for updates and Q&A. Register here to attend.

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

(Photo by Elena Shifrin)

HOMEWORK HELP: Volunteer helpers are available 4-7:30 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center). Don’t know much about the WS Tool Library? Learn about it via our recent West Seattle Giving Spirit spotlight!

TALK ABOUT REAL ESTATE: As previewed and detailed here, tonight’s the night West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) welcomes you in for “straight talk” and Q&A about the state of real estate, 6 pm, free.

POETRY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6 pm, PoetryBridge gathers at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: All skill levels welcome to play at 6 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), with tacos available for purchase. Nonmembers welcome too!

DRAG BINGO: 6 pm at Pine Lake Cellars with Jolene Granby. (5405 California SW)

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: The postseason continues tonight – the West Seattle HS girls play Seattle Prep, 6 pm at Cleveland HS. (5511 15th Ave. S.), while at 7 pm at Franklin HS (3013 S. Mt. Baker Blvd.), the WSHS boys play Lakeside.

FREE GROUP RUN: All year ’round! All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Monthly meeting, starting with 6:30 pm pre-meeting program, see the group’s website for attendance links.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

GATEWOOD ELEMENTARY TOUR: Prospective families can just show up at 6:30 pm. (4320 SW Myrtle)

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

PIANO NIGHT: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO X 2: Two places to play on Wednesdays! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … Or, at Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show your stuff? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

(Photo by Michael de Haan)

Planning an open house, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, show, meeting, presentation, etc., that’s open to the community? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!