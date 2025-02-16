West Seattle, Washington

17 Monday

43℉

SPORTS: What’s next for local high-school basketball teams in district playoffs

February 16, 2025 10:07 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS & Sports

Three of the varsity basketball teams from Chief Sealth International High School and West Seattle High School are still in the playoff picture. Here’s what’s next in district playoffs after this weekend’s games:

WSHS GIRLS: Their 56-49 loss to Mercer Island on Saturday was a “loser out” game.

WSHS BOYS: After last night’s 44-41 win over Roosevelt, they play Bellevue at Newport HS, 7:15 pm Tuesday.

CSIHS GIRLS: After Friday night’s 61-54 loss to Foster, they host Lindbergh at (updated) 5:30 pm Tuesday.

CSIHS BOYS: After a 69-68 loss to Renton on Saturday afternoon, they play Evergreen at 7 pm Tuesday.

Share This

No Replies to "SPORTS: What's next for local high-school basketball teams in district playoffs"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.