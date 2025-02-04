SPORTS: West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS basketball, report #2: Boys’ varsity

(WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

This year’s night for crosstown-rivalry basketball ended with the boys’ varsity faceoff, as Chief Sealth International High School hosted West Seattle High School on Monday. This one was never close. The Wildcats got out to a 9-1 lead with five of those points contributed by #0, senior Alex Pierce:

Due to his antics among others, Sealth spent a fair amount of time at the foul-shot line, but were fairly cold from there in the early going. The first quarter ended with West Seattle head coach Fred Wilson‘s team up 21-9.

By halftime, they’d widened the lead to 40-17. Sealth tried to put the brakes on them but didn’t have much luck.

About the only bright spot for Sealth and head coach JaLyn Combs in this half was better luck at the foul line.

Final score was West Seattle 84, Chief Sealth 37. The Wildcats (7-12) host Nathan Hale tonight (Tuesday) at 7:30 pm; this was the last scheduled game for Sealth (3-16).