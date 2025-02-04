SPORTS: West Seattle HS vs. Chief Sealth IHS basketball, report #1: Girls’ varsity

(WSB photos by Jason Grotelueschen)

Monday night, Chief Sealth International High School hosted West Seattle High School for the annual crosstown-rivalry basketball games. First up were the girls-varsity teams, who kept things close in the first half.

The Wildcats were only one point up on the Seahawks, 19-18, when the halftime buzzer sounded, after a second quarter full of seesawing. That was the biggest thing Sealth fans had to cheer about all night.

Then WSHS head coach Darnell Taylor‘s young team – only one senior – came roaring out of the locker room and started piling up the points.

WSHS’s top scorer in the game, #10, sophomore Seneca Lucas, hit two buckets before the first minute of the second half was over. Then that lone senior, WSHS #20 Colby Timmons, sank a three. The third quarter was more than half over by the time Sealth finally got back on the board, a three from CSIHS’s leading scorer on the night, #44, senior Fahima Mohamed.

At the end of the third, Sealth head coach Mario Martinez‘s team was still at a single-digit deficit, 35-26.

but WSHS resumed piling on the points in the fourth quarter, with a hefty helping of foul shots.

The final score was West Seattle 58, Chief Sealth 29. Next up, the Wildcats host Lakeside at 7:30 pm Wednesday, while the Seahawks visit Rainier Beach at 7:30 pm Friday.