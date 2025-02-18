SPORTS: West Seattle HS boys’ swim/dive team off to state competition after ‘historically successful season’

Thanks for the reader report and photo! One of the local high-school teams that’s in postseason competition this year has qualified for state – the West Seattle High Schoolboys’ swimmers/divers:

Members of the West Seattle High School boy’ swim team are headed to State this week – February 20-22 @ King County Aquatic Center.

The boys are wrapping up a historically successful season for the WSHS Swim & Dive program, including going 7-1 in dual meets, sending all 25 swimmers to Metros and taking 5th overall, with 12 swimmers qualifying for and participating in 3A Districts this past week. In the season thus far, team records have been set in the 200 Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay and 400 Freestyle Relay, and sophomore Tom Wrenholt set team records in individual 100 Fly and 200 IM.

Swimmers advancing to State are the 200 Medley Relay team – Tom Wrenholt (10th – Backstroke), Nate Boehmer (11th – Fly) , Jacob Lee (12th – Breaststroke), and Mason Duffy (10th – Freestyle), and alternates Luca Conte (9th), Casey Laplante (10th), Ben Wrenholt (10th), and Mac Rysemus (11th). Tom Wrenholt also qualified individually and will be competing for the second year in a row in the 100 Backstroke.

Congrats to the team and their amazing coaches Karen Boehmer and Logan Rysemus for an awesome season, and good luck at State – Go, Wildcats!