The West Seattle High School boys are the only local high-school basketball team still in the playoffs, after both Chief Sealth International High School teams lost win-or-go-home games tonight: The girls lost to/at Cedarcrest 51-37, while the boys lost to/at Lindbergh, 73-50. The WSHS boys play Garfield at 3:30 pm tomorrow (Friday, February 21) at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE) – winner to state, loser out.