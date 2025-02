Yet another reason to think spring, besides today’s semi-surprise sunshine! West Seattle’s pre-pro soccer teams, Junction FC men’s club and Rhodies FC women’s club, have announced their schedules – seven home matches for Junction FC:

Five home matches for the first-year Rhodies:

Single-match tickets are on sale now, and season tickets are still available too – all from this page. Home games are set for Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).