Property-tax bills start arriving in West Seattle (and the rest of King County)

If you own property here and/or elsewhere in King County, it’s tax-bill time. This year’s property-tax-due amounts have been visible online since last Friday, and paper bills are now arriving in USPS mail. As usual, the amount due is broken into two installments, one due at the end of April, one due at the end of October. Both the paper bills and the online versions show the breakdown of what percentage/dollar amount goes to each taxing entity. You can go to kingcounty.gov/propertytax or find your property on the King County Parcel Viewer site and follow the path to “property tax bill.”