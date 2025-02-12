PREVIEW: Chief Sealth IHS invites you to ArtsWalk on Thursday night

In addition to the regular West Seattle Art Walk tomorrow night (Thursday, February 13), which we’ll be previewing later today, you’re invited to an ArtsWalk at Chief Sealth International High School, two hours full of student performances:

Chief Sealth IHS ArtsWalk

Thursday, February 13, 6:00-8:00 Kick off your Valentine’s weekend with an evening of music, poetry, drama, and more music! Arrive at Chief Sealth anytime between 6:00 and 7:30, grab some refreshment, and wander from room to room, taking in band, choir, and orchestra ensembles, performance poetry, and drama improv, capped off at the end of the night by a finale in the auditorium! FREE Admission.

The school is at 2600 SW Thistle.