PHOTOS: West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center welcomes the New Year

(WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn)

The tumultuous midday weather didn’t stop the celebration at West Seattle’s Vietnamese Cultural Center this afternoon – just forced a bit of a delay until the Lion Dance to commemorate the arrival of the Year of the Snake:

The historic Vietnamese flag was also raised for the holiday, known as Tết, with South Vietnam military veterans in attendance:

Also visiting for the celebration, new citywide City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck (below with center director Ducly Bui):

The festivities included food:

And a group photo:

You can visit the Vietnamese Cultural Center most Saturdays, noon-3 pm, at 2236 SW Orchard; watch the center’s website for dates of other celebrations.