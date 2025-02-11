Our list for your West Seattle Tuesday – plus views of this morning’s mountain moonset

Thanks to everyone who sent beautiful photos of this morning’s moonrise, which we’ve interspersed with today’s list of highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:
LOUISA BOREN STEM K-8 SCHOOL TOUR: Middle-school tour at 10:30 am today. (5950 Delridge Way SW)
POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).
BLACK HISTORY ART EXHIBIT: As reported here, the Washington State Black Legacy Institute is welcoming visitors all month for its first major public exhibit. Hours today are 11 am-6 pm. (2656 42nd SW)
ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW).
CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)
HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).
DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.
DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.
POSTSEASON BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth‘s varsity teams have Metro League playoff games tonight, both at Nathan Hale HS (10750 30th NE) – girls vs. Cleveland at 5:30, boys vs. Nathan Hale at 7.
FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), in person or online, community members welcome – attendance info here.
HIGHWAY 509 INFO SESSION: Not happening in West Seattle, but if you’re interested in the project to extend Highway 509 – part of which runs by southeast West Seattle – you’ll want to visit the Burien Community Center 6-8 pm tonight for info and one-on-one Q&A. (14700 6th SW, Burien)
WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.
OPEN CHOIR REHEARSAL: Singers invited, one more time! The Boeing Employees Choir – open to non-employees too – has its final open rehearsal tonight at the American Legion Post 160 hall (3618 SW Alaska), 6:30 pm.
MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).
BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)
TRIVIA X 6: Six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).
Hosting an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!
