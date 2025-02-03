New local jobs on WSB’s West Seattle Jobs Offered board

Every few weeks we remind you that if you’re looking for a new job – or new employee(s) – WSB has a West Seattle Jobs Offered section in the WSB Community Forums. This past week has brought new listings for local businesses, including our own, just posted. If you are hiring in West Seattle/White Center, it’s free to post – go here if you don’t already have a login. (When you post a job, be sure to include contact info so applicants can reach you directly.) No login needed if you’re a jobseeker browsing listings. Thanks for keeping it local!