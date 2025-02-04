Memorial planned February 10 for Dr. Basil T. Papahronis, 1929-2025

Family and friends will gather next Monday (February 10) to remember Dr. Basil Papahronis, and they’re sharing this remembrance with the community:

In Loving Memory of Dr. Basil Trifon Papahronis

November 10, 1929 – February 1, 2025

Dr. Basil Trifon Papahronis was born on November 10, 1929, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the eldest of three children of Tryphon Basil Papahronis from Vlaherna, Arcadia, Greece, and Efrosine Papahronis from Riono, Greece. He grew up alongside his beloved brothers, Chris and Harris, cherishing his Greek heritage with deep pride.

Basil’s early years were shaped by humble beginnings. From a young age, he learned the value of hard work, helping in his father’s restaurant from elementary school through high school. At just 17, he graduated high school and pursued his passion for learning at the University of Oklahoma, earning a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. His academic journey continued at the University of Kansas, where he completed his Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering. It was there that he met the love of his life, Maria Michael Economy. They married in August 1954, beginning a partnership filled with love and devotion.

Three years later, Basil earned his Doctorate in Chemical Engineering from Penn State University. He and Maria settled in St. Louis, Missouri, where they welcomed their two children, Frosene and Michael, into their lives.

Basil’s distinguished career led him to Fullerton, California, with Hunt Wesson Foods. He was a pioneer in food science, holding a patent in food oils and contributing to the development of iconic products such as microwave popcorn, Snack Pack pudding, and Hunt’s tomato sauce.

Beyond his professional achievements, Basil was deeply dedicated to his faith and community. He was a founding member of St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in Anaheim, California, serving as Parish Council President, Treasurer, and Building Committee Member. Later, he continued his service at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Los Angeles as Treasurer.

Basil’s passions extended beyond the laboratory and church. He loved the outdoors—backpacking and fishing with Boy Scouts and church youth groups, tending to his olive ranch in California, crafting wood furniture, and nurturing his vegetable gardens. Gardening was more than a hobby; it was a way of life. He delighted in sharing the fruits of his labor—avocados, macadamia nuts, lemons, zucchini, tomatoes—but none brought him more joy than his beloved olives, earning him the affectionate title of the “Olive King” in Seattle.

In 1999, Basil and Maria moved to Seattle, where they found immense joy living near their grandchildren, Mikala and Trifon. They quickly became cherished members of Seattle’s Greek community. Basil especially loved cooking for St. John the Almsgiver and remained active at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, serving as Treasurer, cultivating church gardens, and selling his homemade jars of olives.

Basil will be remembered for his warm spirit, infectious humor, and simple yet profound gestures of kindness—like brightening someone’s day with daffodils from his garden, thoughtfully delivered to local bank tellers.

He is survived by his daughter, Frosene Sacco (John); his son, Michael Papahronis (Ingrid); his adored grandchildren, Mikala and Trifon; his brother, Harris (Alita); and many treasured nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maria, and his brother, Chris.

A Trisagion and funeral will be held on February 10, 2025, at 12 pm at The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church – 1804 13th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to St. John the Almsgiver at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Basil’s life was a testament to faith, family, and community. His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.