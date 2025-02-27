Log House Museum’s educator event, preschools’ parent-power talk, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Beaver photographed on Alki/Harbor shore by Steven Rice earlier this week)

From our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the highlight list for today/tonight (are we missing anything? please let us know!):

BLACK HISTORY MONTH ART EXHIBIT: 11 am-6 pm, visitors welcome at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW) in The Admiral District.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: It’s almost spring! The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

SOUND TRANSIT BOARD: 1:30 pm meeting is scheduled to include a vote on another West Seattle “early acquisition” of property for the project. The agenda explains how to comment/attend, in-person or remotely.

EDUCATOR EVENT AT LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: 4-5:30 pm, educators are invited to the home of West Seattle’s history, as previewed here. (61st/Stevens)

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of three regular Thursday night events tonight here – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Thai-U-Up.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Also an every-Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also tonight, run 3 miles, or walk a shorter path, in the neighborhood near HPCS with the Run Club, leaving from the store at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s friendly, cozy tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: This group’s 6 pm weekly Thursday run departs from Future Primitive Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: One more way to get moving! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC IN THE JUNCTION: 6-9 pm, Patrick Rifflin performs Thursdays at Pegasus Pizza in The Junction (4520 California SW).

MORBIDLY CURIOUS BOOK CLUB: 7 pm at Two Fingers Social (9011 Delridge Way SW), “Tremors in the Blood” is the book they’ll discuss this time.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet, hosted by Good Old-Fashioned Local Trivia (9614 14th SW).

PARENT EDUCATION EVENT: 7 pm at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Brockey Center (south end of campus, 6000 16th SW), parents are invited to learn about the concept of “Power With, Not Power Over” as their children grow and try to find their way. Details and ticket info are in our calendar listing; benefit for West Seattle Cooperative Preschools.

‘COVENANT’ AT ARTSWEST: “Covenant” starts its final weekend, 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing. (4711 California SW)

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Kingblind & Teenage Rampage, starting at 8 pm.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!