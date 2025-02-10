Here’s our list for your West Seattle Monday

(Mount Baker as seen from Alki at sunset – photo by David Hutchinson)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DONUT DEADLINE: Place your order for Madison MS PTSA‘s Krispy Kreme sales – for pickup on Friday (Valentine’s Day) – by midnight tonight.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH ART EXHIBIT: 11 am-6 pm, visitors welcome at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW) in The Admiral District.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in time for students to work with volunteer homework helpers at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

COMMUNITY CPR CLASS: 5:15 pm at Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota), presented by SFD’s Medic 2 program with Seattle Parks – the registration link is in our calendar listing, so you can check if there’s still room.

BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: Postseason begins for West Seattle HS girls’ team, 5:30 pm Metro League tournament playoff game at and vs. Garfield HS (400 23rd Ave.).

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Four places to play tonight! … Every-other-week music quiz at Easy Street Records, 6:30 and 7:30 pm sessions (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights, jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday night, sing your heart out during karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who contributes listings to our calendar – if you have something to add (or update), please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!