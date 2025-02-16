GIVING: Delicious donations from Scout Troop 282 and Pack 793

Another story of local Scouts’ giving spirit! Last night we reported on local Girl Scouts‘ diaper-donation drives at the start of cookie season. Tonight, we’re talking two other Scouting organizations’ popcorn presents – here’s the report they asked us to share with you:

In a heartwarming display of community spirit, West Seattle Scout Troop #282 & Pack #793 recently completed an initiative that ended with them donating more than two hundred pounds of packaged popcorn to a variety of local organizations and first responders. The popcorn, which was part of the troop’s annual fundraising efforts, was delivered to local food banks, police officers, firefighters, and veterans in the area.

A portion went to the West Seattle Food Bank, providing snacks for families in need. Another share was given to local fire stations, where firefighters were treated to a much-appreciated snack during their shifts.

The officers at the Southwest Precinct also received a portion, as did the families at the Fisher House (which supports the VA hospital).

The troop, Scouts ranging from ages 11 to 18, has long been committed to service within the community, and this donation continues their tradition of giving back. The popcorn, a popular product sold during the Scouts’ yearly fundraiser, was distributed to essential local service workers and community members who often go unnoticed, showing gratitude and appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

“It’s really important for us to not only raise funds for our activities but to also contribute to the well-being of our neighbors,” said Troop Leader Justin Kinch. “We know how much of a difference small act of kindness can make, and we wanted to give a small thank you to those who give so much to our community every day.”

For one of the Scouts, the donation also carried tremendous personal importance. Last fall his father suffered a rapid onset of severe septic shock caused by an infection. Firefighters arrived in the middle of the night and resuscitated him by rapidly stabilizing his blood pressure and then hand-carried him out of the house to the paramedics’ gurney. Thanks to their life-saving actions, he survived the journey to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and spent several weeks recovering. After many months of healing, he is now fully recovered and looking forward to leading Scout outings again this year–including mountaineering training for safe use of ice axes in steep, snowy terrain. Sharing the popcorn was one more opportunity for their family to express their gratitude for the vital service firefighters provide to our community at a moment’s notice, 24/7.

The troop’s donation efforts are part of a larger mission to teach young Scouts the value of service and giving. Beyond fundraising, the troop regularly participates in projects like park cleanups, environmental conservation, and organizing food drives. The popcorn initiative has already sparked conversations about potential future collaborations with other community groups in the West Seattle area. For more information on how to support Troop 282’s initiatives or to see what else they have been doing, visit their website at troop282.net.