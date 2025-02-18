From history to health to ukuleles to basketball playoffs, here’s what’s up for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo sent by Eileen: Squid eggs on West Seattle shore near Lincoln Park)

Here’s the list for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BLACK HISTORY ART EXHIBIT: As reported here, the Washington State Black Legacy Institute is welcoming visitors all month for its first major public exhibit. Hours today are 11 am-6 pm. (2656 42nd SW)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW). Program:

Rotary Club of West Seattle program: George Lewis and Ruth Bowling will speak about how Rotary and AdventHealth partner through Global Grants to heal disadvantaged children in Latin America born with cleft lip or palate. The specific project they will discuss is scheduled to take place in November of 2025.

STATE OF THE CITY: Mayor Bruce Harrell presents this year’s “State of the City” speech at noon at Benaroya Hall. You can watch live on Seattle Channel.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

CHOCOLATE BEER WEEK: Actually more than a week at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), open today 5-10 pm

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

POSTSEASON BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth‘s varsity teams both host district playoff games tonight, girls vs. Lindbergh at 5:30, boys vs. Evergreen at 7. The West Seattle HS boys also have a district game, 7:15 pm vs. Bellevue, at Newport HS (4333 Factoria Road SE).

UKULELE PLAYERS’ EVENING MEETUP: In addition to their weekly daytime meetups, West Seattle ukulele players are gathering once a month in the evening too! 6 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

TOASTMASTERS 832: Join them online at 6:30 pm to work on your leadership and communication skills. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

OPEN MIC: Signups at 6:30, music at 7 at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: Six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

