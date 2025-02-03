Free health presentation, WSHS-CSIHS basketball, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Moon and Venus on Saturday night, photographed by Kanit Cottrell)

Here’s what’s scheduled (and not) for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – we’ll update if we get word of any weather-related changes, but for now, here’s what we have:

BABY STORY TIME: Note that story time at Southwest Library is canceled this week.

‘EATING FOR YOUR MICROBIOME’ FREE WEBINAR: 12:30 pm online, free webinar presented by Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor):

“Eating for Your Microbiome: How to Incorporate Prebiotics in Your Diet” with Dr. Megan Taylor

February 3, 2025 at 12:30 pm Join Megan Taylor, ND, FABNG to discuss how to “Eat for your Microbiome.” Dr. Taylor will review some dietary strategies, with a focus on prebiotics, to support the growth of a diverse and rich gut microbiome.

Go here to register for the viewing link!

HOMEWORK HELP: Drop-in time for students to work with volunteer homework helpers at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 4-5:45 pm.

BASKETBALL: This year’s games between Chief Sealth International HS and West Seattle HS are tonight at CSIHS (2600 SW Thistle) – 5:30 pm girls’ varsity, 7 pm boys’ varsity.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). All welcome, first-time players included!

LISTENING TO GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Tamara Kubacki, meeting at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW). “Grief groups are brave and safe spaces where bereaved people can share their stories and speak their loved one’s name without fear of getting advice, platitudes, or being shut out, no matter how long it’s been since their loved one’s passing.” – you can attend once or multiple times. Fee. Preregistration requested – our calendar listing explains how.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight! … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Monday night meditating – free weekly Zen sitting/meditation in the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: The Alley features music on Monday nights, jazz with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

MONDAY KARAOKE 9 pm Monday night is time for karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Thanks to everyone who contributes listings to our calendar – if you have something to add, please send the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!