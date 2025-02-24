FOLLOWUP: Online ‘open house’ begins for Fauntleroy ferry-dock plan

(Overview of proposed footprint of new dock/terminal)

Today's the day Washington State Ferries promised it would launch an online "open house" for the Fauntleroy ferry-dock replacement project

Washington State Ferries is nearing the end of the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. WSF recently completed Level 3 screening and selected an alternative to replace the Fauntleroy ferry terminal. We’re moving forward with a longer dock concept to provide more space to load and unload passengers—holding between 124 and 155 vehicles on the dock, compared to 80 vehicles today. This footprint also avoids nearby Cove Park. WSF will refine the design to minimize impacts to other environmentally sensitive areas.

